Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Oct. 25 (access required)

Roundup Oct. 25 (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 25, 2022 0

Academy of Nails Training School leased 1,906 square feet at 1540 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian. Cory Perry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Anderson Family Care leased 1,225 square feet of retail space at 1494 W. Ustick Road in Meridian. Cory Perry of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction. Cornerstone ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo