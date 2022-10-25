Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Health Care / Saltzer to launch medical transport service in November (access required)

Saltzer to launch medical transport service in November (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark October 25, 2022 0

Saltzer Health has added a new medical transport service in Treasure Valley called Intermountain Healthcare Specialty Care Transport (IHSCT). While IHSCT is an ambulance service, it’s one with several differences. The service will be dedicated to ground transport of patients at all levels of care, regardless of if the level of care required is basic ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo