AT&T provides better 911 location detection in Idaho  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher October 26, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines AT&T has announced a technology that makes it easier for Idaho first responders to detect the location of someone calling 911 from a cell phone.   The Locate Before Route feature uses the Global Positioning System (GPS) to more accurately determine the location of the cell phone and connect it to the closest 911 ...

