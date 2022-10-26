Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hamilton joins Zasio Enterprises (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 26, 2022 0

Zasio Enterprises Inc. has announced that Julie Hamilton has joined the company’s consulting division. Hamilton is touted as having substantial experience in legal and industry research, privacy regulation, regulatory compliance and complex issue analysis, having worked as a litigation associate at a large, international law firm prior to joining Zasio Enterprises. Hamilton has represented global ...

