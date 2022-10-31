Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Olson joins Zions Bank (access required)

Olson joins Zions Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff October 31, 2022 0

Jared Olson has joined Zions Bank as an area mortgage production manager, responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending in Idaho. He will manage the bank’s Treasure Valley team of mortgage officers as well as originate loans, and he will be based at the Eighth and Main streets headquarters ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo