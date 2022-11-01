Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Feelin’ Groovy Tours enters Boise-area market (access required)

Feelin’ Groovy Tours enters Boise-area market (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland November 1, 2022 0

Things are getting a little bit "groovier" in Boise now that Feelin’ Groovy Tours has entered the scene. Michelle Keener opened the company in late summer 2019 in Sandpoint, where she sat behind the wheel of her restored 1976 Volkswagen bus. She said that she spent about a year developing a business plan and then ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo