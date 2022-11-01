Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho Land Board bought the farm (access required)

Idaho Land Board bought the farm (access required)

By: Catie Clark November 1, 2022

The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...

