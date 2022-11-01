Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff November 1, 2022 0

Ashley Thompson has been named an associate at KPFF Consulting Engineers. In this new role, Thompson will take on additional project leadership as well as office improvement and business development initiatives. Thompson is a registered professional engineer and structural engineer with 10 years of experience. She worked at KPFF from 2016 to 2018 and rejoined ...

