Northwest Nazarene University's Robotics Vision Lab receives grant for fruit-harvesting robot

By: Brooke Strickland November 1, 2022 0

Last month, Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) Robotics Vision Lab received a $101,000 grant by the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation. This specialty crop grant, presented by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), will allow the university’s faculty and student researchers to continue working on the design and development of OrBot, a fruit-harvesting robot that is ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

