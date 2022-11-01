Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Nov. 1 (access required)

Roundup Nov. 1 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 1, 2022 0

90 Days to Medicare LLC leased 1,431 square feet of space at 2326 S. Eagle Road in Meridian. The Sundance Company facilitated this transaction. Comstock C LLC purchased 8,395 square feet of industrial space at 3750 E. Comstock Ave. in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the buyer. Debra Hunemiller ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo