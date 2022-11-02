Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff November 2, 2022 0

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointment of Justo Fuentes as vice president commercial loan officer for the State Street branch in Boise and the promotion of Amber Whitaker to assistant vice president branch manager for the Albion branch. Fuentes brings with him nearly 25 years of banking experience, and in this role, he will ...

