Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / ITD provides update on former headquarters building (access required)

ITD provides update on former headquarters building (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 2, 2022 0

With its classic 1960s architecture, the former headquarters building of the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) sits empty at 3311 W. State St., surrounded by an expanse of empty lawn and emptier parking lots, all with potential to be developed into something new. The Idaho Business Review (IBR) contacted the Idaho Department of Administration (IADM) on ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo