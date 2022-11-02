Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sackett named dean of health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho (access required)

Sackett named dean of health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 2, 2022 0

After serving as interim dean since August 2021, Dr. Angela Sackett has been selected to permanently serve in this role for health care and human services at College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). Sackett is an Idaho Falls native, and she graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University (ISU) with degrees in microbiology. During ...

