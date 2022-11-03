Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho lawmakers ask voters to approve special session powers

Idaho lawmakers ask voters to approve special session powers

By: The Associated Press November 3, 2022 0

Idaho is one of 14 states where only the governor can call a special session. That could change Tuesday if more than half of voters approve a constitutional amendment that would rewrite the state’s constitution and allow the part-time Legislature to call itself back into session. Typically, the Legislature meets for the first three or four months ...

