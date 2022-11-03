Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’  (access required)

ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland November 3, 2022 0

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible.  Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo