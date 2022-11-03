Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Saint Alphonsus appoints 2 to leadership positions

By: IBR Staff November 3, 2022 0

Dr. Olawale Olaniyi and Dr. Wesley Pidcock have been named to leadership positions with Saint Alphonsus Medical Group. Olaniyi, an internal medicine physician, has been named hospitalist medical director.  In this role, he will work to ensure the hospitalist program meets all applicable accreditation, certification, compliance and regulatory standards. Olaniyi will also collaborate with the ...

