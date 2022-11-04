Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Albertsons’ special dividend leads to controversy (access required)

Albertsons’ special dividend leads to controversy (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark November 4, 2022 0

Boise-based Albertson's is now facing legal action in both Washington state and in U.S. District Court. The controversy is over a special dividend originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7. When Albertsons and Kroger announced their intent to merge on Oct. 14, the terms of the deal outlined this special dividend that Albertsons would issue to ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo