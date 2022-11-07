Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / A word with CityAge on corporate functions (access required)

A word with CityAge on corporate functions (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 7, 2022 0

Idaho Business Review talked with Alon Marcovici, managing director of CityAge, on corporate functions in today’s event climate: Q: What has changed in corporate events post-pandemic? In many ways, a global pandemic proves Thomas L. Friedman’s The World Is Flat theory. It has definitely changed the way people think about gathering to share information or participate in ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo