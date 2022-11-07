Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Morrison to lead The Bank of Commerce (access required)

Morrison to lead The Bank of Commerce (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 7, 2022 0

Mike Morrison has been named president of The Bank of Commerce. He previously served as executive vice president and chief credit officer. Morrison began his career in 1989 with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 1997, he was hired by The Bank of Commerce as a loan officer and has held numerous management and leadership ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo