Home / People / 2 promoted at Glancey Rockwell and Associates (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 8, 2022 0

David Glancey and Ryan McColly have been promoted to principal architects at Glancey Rockwell and Associates in Boise. Glancey joined the firm in 2015, and he graduated with his Master of Architecture from the University of Idaho in 2005. He has worked on the Department of Fish & Game Headquarters in Boise and has extensive ...

