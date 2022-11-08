Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ St. Anthony Community Airport gets makeover (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ St. Anthony Community Airport gets makeover (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 8, 2022 0

Grant funds in the amount of $1.7 million from Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho initiative helped repair and replace sections of badly damaged runway at the small community airport in Saint Anthony in October. The funds were used in conjunction with Idaho Airport Aid Program funding to complete the runway reconstruction and eliminate a safety hazard. The ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo