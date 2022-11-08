Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / New UI Extension program helping rural residents work from home, businesses tap digital markets  (access required)

New UI Extension program helping rural residents work from home, businesses tap digital markets  (access required)

By: University of Idaho November 8, 2022 0

A new University of Idaho (UI) Extension program aims to strengthen rural communities by teaching Idaho residents computer skills needed to work remotely and helping small businesses engage in a growing digital economy.   The state Legislature awarded about $1.3 million during its past session to fund the new Digital Economy Program (DEP) for three years. ...

About University of Idaho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo