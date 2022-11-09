Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Federal court denies restraining order against Albertsons (access required)

Federal court denies restraining order against Albertsons (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark November 9, 2022 0

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (DC) on the afternoon of Nov. 8 denied the motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Albertsons' $4 billion special dividend payout. The special dividend was originally scheduled for Nov. 7 but was stopped by another TRO granted in Washington state on Nov. 3. The plaintiffs ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo