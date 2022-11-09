Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho Falls’ Mountain America Center to open Nov. 28 (access required)

Idaho Falls’ Mountain America Center to open Nov. 28 (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark November 9, 2022 0

The largest public event venue in eastern Idaho will open officially on Nov. 28. The Mountain America Center (MAC) will hold a ribbon cutting on that Monday morning to mark the end of 16 years of feasibility studies, fundraising activities, the creation of a taxing district and construction; all that led up to the opening ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo