Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / INL’s Boring receives industry recognition (access required)

INL’s Boring receives industry recognition (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 9, 2022 0

Distinguished scientist and department manager Ron Boring has won the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society’s 2022 Arnold M. Small and Betty M. Sanders President's Distinguished Service Award. According to the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society describes that this award “recognizes individuals whose career-long contributions have brought honor to the profession and the Society.” Boring has ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo