Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Solace to lead Idaho STEM Action Center (access required)

Solace to lead Idaho STEM Action Center (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 9, 2022 0

Caty Solace has been appointed as executive director of the Idaho STEM Action Center by Gov. Brad Little. Solace, of Emmett, has served as the chief communications and operations officer for the Idaho Workforce Development Council since 2018. She led the Idaho Launch program, has worked to expand career resources provided by Next Steps Idaho ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo