U of I's McGuire receives industry recognition

November 9, 2022

Michelle (Shelley) McGuire, director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences and a professor in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, is U of I’s first inductee into the renowned National Academy of Medicine. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, research findings from McGuire’s team provided vital guidance for mothers who were ...

