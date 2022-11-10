Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Washington state responds to possible Kroger/Albertsons merger (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 10, 2022 0

The possible merger of Kroger and Albertsons is unpopular in Washington state, where Kroger-owned Fred Meyer competes with Albertsons and Albertsons-owned Safeway. According to a letter by Washington’s two U.S. senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, to the Federal Trade Commission, the post-merger closure of some stores would create food deserts in less-affluent neighborhoods.  In a ...

