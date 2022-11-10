Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff November 10, 2022 0

TOK Commercial has announced Moses Mukengezi has joined the firm’s brokerage team. Mukengezi brings several years of experience in the Boise Valley’s nonprofit sector including with the Idaho Youth Ranch, Boys and Girls Club, Gemini Project and the Agency for New Americans. He offers clients commercial real estate brokerage capabilities representing both tenants and landlords ...

