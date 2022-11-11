Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / IBR Headlines / Roeser shares secret to overcoming fear, successes of founding FiftyFlowers (access required)

By: Alx Stevens November 11, 2022 0

Liza Roeser identifies with many characteristics of being a successful entrepreneur and CEO; she is described as a trailblazer, risk taker, problem solver and visionary and she is “impatient, opinionated” and tenacious. But she credits more recent success — since 2020 — to responding to fear. As a custom floral business supporting the wedding industry, the ...

About Alx Stevens

