2 join Idaho Walk Bike Alliance board (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 15, 2022 0

The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance is welcoming Mary Beth Nutting and Cece Osborn to its board of directors. Nutting has spent a large part of her adult life advocating for others in their pursuit of spending time outdoors, saying she wants all people to feel safe and welcome. She was raised in Iowa where she ...

