By: IBR Staff November 15, 2022 0

Desert Sage Health Centers (DSHC) will be breaking ground on Nov. 16 for a new 30,000-square-foot health center, which will include medical, dental, behavioral health, administrative services and a dedicated space for DSHC’s “car clinic” model. The new facility is intended to help to grow capacity and enhance services for the expanding community and health ...

