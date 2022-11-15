Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Health Care / Biz ‘Bite:’ EIRMC adds psychiatry residency program (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 15, 2022 0

Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) recently established a psychiatry residency program to address a shortage of mental health professionals throughout the state. Idaho is reported to have the fewest psychiatrists per capita of any state in the nation. This shortage of psychiatrists — physicians who specialize in treating mental health and are licensed to prescribe ...

