Rojahn joins TitleOne (access required)

Rojahn joins TitleOne (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 15, 2022

Ashley Rojahn has joined TitleOne team as an escrow officer at the Ten Mile (Meridian) office. Rojahn has been in the title and escrow industry for over five years, with 15 years of customer service and mortgage lending experience. She is described as being passionate about working with and helping Veterans in the community. 

