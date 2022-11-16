Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho part of $3.1B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho part of $3.1B settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 16, 2022 0

Idaho Attorney General (AG) Lawrence Wasden has joined multiple stakeholders in reaching a settlement with Walmart around allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. The settlement, the announcement stated, will include: $3.1 billion to be divided by states that sign ...

