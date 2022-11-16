Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Kno2 and Net Health expand partnership (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 16, 2022 0

Read More Health Care News Boise-based Kno2 and Net Health, based in Pittsburg, have announced an expanded partnership intended to provide an integrated solution for outpatient rehabilitation therapy clinics: efficiently exchange patient information, improve communication within care teams to improve care coordination and meet the demands for new care models — including value-based care — and more. ...

