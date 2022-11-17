Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Idaho AG part of Google settlement over location tracking practices

Biz 'Bite:' Idaho AG part of Google settlement over location tracking practices

By: IBR Staff November 17, 2022 0

Idaho Attorney General (AG) Lawrence G. Wasden has announced that he and 39 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Idaho will receive $4.9 million from the settlement, according to the announcement.

