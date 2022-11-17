Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Desert Sage Health Centers breaks ground for new Mountain Home facility (access required)

By: Alx Stevens November 17, 2022 0

Desert Sage Health Centers (DSHC) broke ground on Nov. 16 for a new 30,000-square-foot health center in Mountain Home that will include medical, dental, behavioral health, administrative services and a dedicated space for DSHC’s “car clinic” model. Officials stated the new facility is intended to help to grow capacity and enhance services for the expanding community ...

