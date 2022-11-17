Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
McClellan to lead Idaho DMV

By: IBR Staff November 17, 2022 0

Lisa McClellan has been named Idaho’s DMV administrator. She has been with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) since 2004 and was named the department’s Professional of the Year in February. She has broad experience, having served in management of both the department’s financial services and DMV divisions; in the DMV division, she helped with the ...

