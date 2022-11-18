Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Rohrbach to lead Southern Idaho Tourism (access required)

Rohrbach to lead Southern Idaho Tourism (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 18, 2022 0

Southern Idaho Tourism's board of directors has hired Sarah Rohrbach to succeed Melissa Barry as executive director. Rohrbach, a Twin Falls resident, joined the Southern Idaho Tourism team in 2018, leading social media content strategy, writing website articles and photographing southern Idaho landmarks and landscapes. Barry said Rohrbach's side business, Earth To Sarah Media, has ...

