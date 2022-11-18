Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site (access required)

US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 18, 2022 0

Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials recently stated. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that takes effect Dec. 22 and extends an existing 20-year mining claim ...

