Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Topgolf to open Nov. 28 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 22, 2022 0

Topgolf will open its first Idaho venue on Nov. 28 in Meridian's Eagle View Landing, a developing project by Ball Ventures Ahlquist (BVA). This is the 83rd venue of the self-described modern golf entertainment leader. “The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to have a Topgolf opening near them, and we’re just as excited ...

