Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / The long winter ahead for Idaho tourism (access required)

The long winter ahead for Idaho tourism (access required)

By: admin November 22, 2022 0

The tourism industry, both domestic and international, in Idaho is finally recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic. However, headwinds abound that will make the recovery challenging well into 2023. Inflation is taking a bite out of the discretionary, or extra, money people have for travel. I sure know that my budget doesn’t stretch as ...

About admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo