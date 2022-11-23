Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff November 23, 2022 0

Lauren Smith has been named executive director of nursing for the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group. She brings more than 22 years of nursing experience in critical care, performance and process improvement, risk management and clinic operations. In her role, Smith will work collaboratively across the medical group to lead and support change efforts to improve ...

