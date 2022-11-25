Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Darling, Sfingi take new positions with Idaho First Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 25, 2022 0

Idaho First Bank has announced Christy Darling has joined its mortgage team a residential mortgage lender and Mary Sfingi has joined the company as vice president, private banker. Bringing 22 years of experience in the mortgage lending industry with her, Darling will be responsible for handling everything in the residential lending realm, including refinancing, home ...

