Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ Ground broken for Nampa’s Northside Logistics Center (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Ground broken for Nampa’s Northside Logistics Center (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 29, 2022 0

Stakeholders broke ground earlier this month for Northside Logistics Center industrial park in Nampa. Phase one of the project will offer 270,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space, according to a recent press release, and additional phases could bring a total of 591,230 square feet to the park, which is situated along Interstate 84. Stakeholders ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo