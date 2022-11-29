Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Mixed-use Main Avenue Lofts opens in Twin Falls (access required)

Mixed-use Main Avenue Lofts opens in Twin Falls (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 29, 2022 0

Credited as the first large-scale, mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls, stakeholders cut the ribbon for Main Avenue Lofts Nov. 10 to open the commercial office, living, retail and restaurant spaces. The $15 million, six-story, 53,068-square-foot project was several years in the making and is expected to accelerate a major revitalization effort to return people to the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo