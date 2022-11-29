Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Parametrix announces 3 new cultural resources specialists (access required)

Parametrix announces 3 new cultural resources specialists (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 29, 2022 0

Three cultural resources specialists have joined Parametrix’s Boise office. The Boise cultural resources team will support projects with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), Ada County Highway District, cities, counties and other local clients. Jillian Martin has joined as a senior specialist with 18 years of experience conducting archaeological and built resource investigations throughout Idaho, Oregon ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo