Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Nov. 29 (access required)

Roundup Nov. 29 (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 29, 2022 0

A Minds Eye Tattoo LLC leased 721 square feet of retail space at 210 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Beau Brekke, an individual dba Norski Enterprises leased 1,884 square feet of industrial space at 11770 W. President Drive, suite G ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo