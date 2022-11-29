Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Xoumanivong to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters (access required)

Xoumanivong to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters (access required)

By: IBR Staff November 29, 2022 0

Big Brothers Big Sisters has welcomed Hillary Xoumanivong as its new CEO. Xoumanivong comes with work experience as the growth project manager from a local startup and certified B Corporation (Saalt) and program director at Cathedral of the Rockies. Born and raised in Boise, she said she is invested in the community and passionate about ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo